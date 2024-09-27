Bihar Bridge Collapse: Bridge Connecting Peerpainti and Bakharpur in Bhagalpur District Falls (Watch Video)

Bhagalpur, Bihar (September 27, 2024): A bridge near Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district collapsed on Friday, disrupting travel for residents in the area. The incident occurred after the bridge, which connected Pirpainti to Bakharpur, was damaged by recent flooding.

VIDEO | Bihar: A bridge on Pirpainti-Bakharpur road collapsed near Mustafapur village due to overflowing river in #Bhagalpur district earlier today. #BiharNews



While no injuries have been reported, the collapse has caused significant inconvenience for locals who rely on the bridge for daily commutes and transportation of goods.

This is not the first instance of a bridge collapse in Bihar. In June and July alone, five bridges collapsed in districts including Madhubani, Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Siwan, Araria, and East Champaran.

On March 22, 2024, a bridge under construction over the Kosi River in Supaul district collapsed. The bridge was part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and was being built at a cost of 1200 crore rupees.

In another incident on June 4, 2023, pillars 10, 11, and 12 of a bridge under construction between Sultanganj and Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria district collapsed into the Ganga River.

On March 19, 2023, a British-era bridge in Saran district collapsed. The bridge had deteriorated due to flooding and was in a dilapidated condition.