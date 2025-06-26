Bihar: Brother-in-law Elopes With Sister-in-law, Shocking Incident Stuns Their Family

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Dumrama village under the jurisdiction of Amarpur police station in Bihar’s Banka district. A man allegedly eloped with his elder brother’s wife, breaching family trust and shaking the local community.

According to police reports, the elder brother, who works as a laborer in Gujarat, had recently asked his younger brother to bring his wife back from her maternal home, citing household responsibilities. Trusting his sibling, he made the request via a phone call. Acting on their mother's suggestion, the younger brother traveled to his sister-in-law’s parental home and stayed the night.

However, instead of returning home the next day with her, the two disappeared. The family searched for them frantically but found no trace. With no leads, the woman’s sister-in-law (nanand) filed a formal complaint at the Amarpur police station, accusing the younger brother of luring and abducting the woman.

Speaking on the case, Amarpur Police Station Officer Pankaj Kumar Jha confirmed the complaint and assured that the police are treating the matter with seriousness. “We are conducting a thorough investigation and are working to trace the duo’s location. Legal action will follow once they are found,” he stated.

The incident has sparked outrage and disbelief among villagers. Many find it hard to accept that a brother-in-law could elope with his sister-in-law — a relationship traditionally seen as sacred and respectful in Indian society. While some locals express shock, others are openly condemning the act.

As police continue their search, the case has become a hot topic of conversation in the village, creating an atmosphere of tension and speculation. Authorities remain hopeful of locating the pair and restoring order in the community.