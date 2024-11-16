Bihar: BSEB announces result of teacher competency test

Patna, Nov 16 The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results of the second phase of the competency test for teachers on Saturday.

Chairman Anand Kishore, the chairman of BSEB provided a detailed breakdown of the performance across different categories.

Under classes 1 to 5, a total of 81.42 per cent passed in subjects including Bangla, Urdu, and Hindi. For class 6 to 8 teachers, the pass percentage for 7 subjects in this category is 81.41 per cent. Under 9 to 10, out of those who appeared for competency tests in 12 subjects, 84.20 per cent were declared successful and in 11 and 12, with 22 subjects in this category, 71.40 per cent of candidates passed.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore provided an update on the recently concluded second phase of the Sakshamta Exam for teachers and shared plans for the upcoming third phase.

Kishore said that a total of 54,840 candidates passed in 1 to 5, 6702 candidates in the categories of 6 to 8, 3395 candidates passed the examination in 9 and 10 and 779 candidates succeeded in 11 and 12.

He further said the Sakshamta-3 Exam advertisement will be released on November 25, candidates can fill out forms from November 26 to December 8, admit cards will be issued from December 19 and the examinations will be held from December 26 to December 31 in online mode. The result will be declared on February 5, 2025.

The results of the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) are expected to be released next week, as confirmed by the BSEB Chairman.

This phase of the competency test marks an important step in evaluating and improving teaching standards and enhances the quality of education in Bihar through comprehensive teacher competency.

The Nitish Kumar government is focusing on providing jobs to as many people in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already announced to give 12 lakh jobs in one year.

