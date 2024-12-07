Bihar: BSEB releases examination calendar for 2025

Patna, Dec 7 The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dates for matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations for 2025.

While sharing the details with the media persons in Patna, Anand Kishore, the chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board said that the intermediate examination will be held from February 1 to February 15 next year while the matriculation examination will be conducted from February 17 to February 25.

“Conducting hassle-free and fair examinations is our top priority. We have encouraged the students to prepare for their examinations and perform well. The Nitish Kumar government is committed to providing every possible help in the forms of financial help and rewards to encourage students,” Kishor said.

Kishore said that the supplementary and special examination will be expected between May and June 2025. The D.El.Ed entrance Exam will be scheduled on 27 February 2025, the ITI language subject examination will take place on April 25-26 and the Simultala Bashi Vidyalaya examination for class 11 will be held on June 11 and class 6 on October 17, 2025. The main examination of Simultala Bashi Vidyalaya will be scheduled on 20 December 2025.

The BSEB has also enhanced the cash rewards for the meritorious students in 2025. Students who are first, second, third, fourth and fifth will respectively get ₹2,00,000, ₹1,50,000, ₹1,00,000, ₹30,000, and ₹30,000.

The students who passed the matriculation examination and scored first, second and third rank will get a similar cash prize to the intermediate students and only the fourth and fifth position will get ₹20,000 each. Additionally, all top-ranking students will receive laptops.

The Bihar School Examination Board will also give a scholarship to the intermediate and matriculation pass students to ₹2,500 and ₹2,000 per month for two years respectively.

The board has promised swift results publication in March-April 2025 for regular exams and May-June 2025 for supplementary exams.

