Bihar Budget 2022: Rs 16,134 crore allocated for improving health security

The Finance Minister has divided the budget this year into six category. These category are health, education, investment in agriculture, agriculture, development of rural urban infrastructure and development of different sections. So far 800 crores have been invested in the state. 1,23,757 lakh have been allocated for the development of women and children. 700 crore has been allocated for the credit card scheme in the financial year 2022-23.

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad has talked about financial reforms, minority welfare and vaccination in the budget speech. He has said that 700 crores have been allocated for the credit card scheme in the financial year 2022-23. Apart from this, welfare schemes are going on continuously. Help is being given to the poor and weaker sections. The construction of roads, bridges etc. is going on. Private investment will give impetus to the economy.

65 percent of the budget will be spent in the social sector

The Finance Minister said that 151 factories will be set up for ethanol production in Bihar. Vaccination is the priority of the state government. Our government is committed to the welfare of scheduled castes, tribes and minorities. 16,134 crore has been allocated for improving health security. 65 percent of the budget will be spent in the social sector. The growth rate is expected to be 9.7 in the financial year 2022-23. One lakh crore rupees will be interest free loan in 2022-23.

