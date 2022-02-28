Bihar Budget: Ahead of budget presentation, Deputy CM Renu Devi collapses in assembly building

CM Nitish Kumar's Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad is going to present the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Bihar Assembly at 2 pm on Monday. But before that Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Renu Devi collapsed in the assembly. As soon as she collapsed, there was an atmosphere of panic among all the leaders present there.

According to the information, Deputy CM Renu Devi was getting down from the stairs that suddenly she lost her balance and after that she fell down. As soon as Renu Devi collapsed, there was an atmosphere of chaos and immediately her staff present there picked up the Deputy CM. It is being told that she has suffered minor injuries but she is completely fine now.

State Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad will present the budget in the House. In the budget, many big announcements can be made by the government for the development of the state. Special focus is expected to be on education, employment and infrastructure in the budget. It is expected that the state government will pay special attention to capital expenditure, the impact of which can be clearly seen in the new financial year.

