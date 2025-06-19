Bihar: Bullet Fired Outside Tejashwi Yadav’s Patna Residence, Police Begin Probe

Patna, Bihar (June 19, 2025): A bullet was reportedly fired outside the official residence of Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday. The incident took place at 1 Polo Road in Patna, a high-security area close to the residences of senior state officials. Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, shared the information on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He said that the firing incident reflects the high morale of criminals under the current government.

आज मेरे आवास के बाहर गोली चलाई/चलवाई गयी है।



NDA के राक्षस राज में सत्ता संरक्षित अपराधियों का मनोबल इतना बढ़ा हुआ है कि अपराधी हाई सिक्योरिटी जोन में कुछ ही दूरी पर जहां राज्यपाल आवास राजभवन, मुख्यमंत्री आवास, नेता प्रतिपक्ष आवास, न्यायाधीश आवास और एयरपोर्ट है वहाँ ख़ूंख़ार… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 19, 2025

“A bullet was fired outside my residence. In the demonic rule of NDA, criminals protected by the government are firing openly even in high-security zones,” Yadav wrote. He pointed out that the area is located near Raj Bhawan, the Chief Minister’s residence, the residences of judges, senior officials and the airport.

Yadav also criticised media coverage of law and order in the state. “Beware. What if someone calls it Jungle Raj? Anyway, the Prime Minister is coming to Bihar tomorrow. So the Godi media has to maintain a positive image,” he added.

The firing was reported near the residences of both Yadav and Minister Ashok Choudhary. According to the media reports, police have reached the site and an investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on Friday to address a public meeting in Siwan district.