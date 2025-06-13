Bihar: Buxar SP suspends Traffic Police Inspector for extorting money from truck drivers

Patna, June 13 Buxar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya suspended Traffic Inspector Sunil Kumar Rai and recommended the termination of a Home Guard jawan after an internal investigation revealed that the two were involved in extortion from truck drivers on National Highway-84.

The investigation came in response to persistent complaints of bribe collection and unauthorized halts at checkpoints.

The action is being seen as part of SP Arya’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards corruption.

“No officer or employee who is negligent in their responsibility or harasses the public will be spared. Rank or relationship doesn’t matter,” SP Arya firmly stated.

Beyond corruption, administrative laxity is also being dealt with an iron hand.

The SP has withheld the salaries of 100 police personnel posted in various police stations across the district.

These officers have been directed to resolve all pending cases within 72 hours and submit a compliance report.

Failure to do so, the SP warned, will attract disciplinary action beyond salary stoppage.

The stern approach comes in response to deteriorating law and order since April 24.

After reshuffling several police station in-charges earlier, the SP has now moved into the second phase of departmental cleansing, focusing on corrupt and under-performing personnel.

The effect of the crackdown is already visible. The chronic traffic congestion caused by illegal truck stoppages has significantly reduced, and vehicular movement is now smoother. Local residents report improved conditions and say this change was long overdue.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Buxar, remarked: “Finally, we have an SP who prioritises law and order over optics. His actions speak louder than words.”

Public sentiment echoes similar optimism, with many lauding SP Arya’s ground-level engagement and strict discipline enforcement.

SP Shubham Arya’s proactive, no-nonsense policing is fast setting a new benchmark in administrative accountability in Bihar.

His commitment to rooting out both corruption and inefficiency is winning praise not only within official circles but also from the people he serves.

