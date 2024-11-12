Bihar bypolls: Over 12 lakh voters to decide fate of 38 candidates

Patna, Nov 12 The Bihar Assembly by-election polling for four seats will take place on November 13, with a total of over 12 lakh voters set to determine the outcomes of 38 candidates.

In Tarari, over three lakh voters are registered who will decide the fate of 10 candidates. Ramgarh Assembly constituency has over two lakh eligible where five candidates are in the fray.

Imamganj (SC) seat has a maximum number of over three lakh voters including over one lakh voters. A total of nine candidates are in the fray of the Imamganj assembly bypolls.

The Belaganj assembly has the lowest number of voters among these four constituencies. It has a total of over two lakh voters. They will decide the fate of 14 candidates on November 13. The result of these bypolls will be announced on November 23.

The Tarari assembly constituency has 332 polling stations including 304 in rural areas and 28 in urban areas. Similarly, Ramgarh has 282 polling stations in rural areas and 12 in urban areas.

Imamganj has 329 polling stations in rural areas and 17 in urban areas and Belaganj has 281 polling stations in rural areas and 24 in urban areas.

The election commission will use 459 ballot units, 463 control units and 488 VVPATs in the Tarari assembly constituency.

In Ramgarh, the election commission will use 409 ballot units, 409 control units and 436 VVPATs.

In Imamganj, the election commission will use 469 ballot units, 471 control units and 496 VVPATs.

The election commission will use 417 ballot units, 414 control units and 448 VVPATs in Belaganj.

A total of two candidates are contesting on the tickets of BSP, three candidates on the RJD tickets, two candidates of BJP and one each of HAMS, JD(U) and CPI-ML.

