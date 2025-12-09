Bihar cabinet approves 19 proposals, raises DA by 5 pc

Patna, Dec 9 The second cabinet meeting of the newly formed Bihar government concluded on Tuesday, during which 19 key proposals were approved.

Among the major decisions, the state government announced a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners drawing salary or pension under the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

Effective from July 1, 2025, the DA will increase from 252 per cent to 257 per cent.

The proposal was cleared with the concurrence of the Finance Department.

The cabinet also approved a compassionate appointment for Mohammad Imdad Raza, son of late BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was martyred during Operation Sindoor.

Further, the government approved the declaration of Gayaji and Munger as Civil Defence districts and sanctioned 14 new posts for their Civil Defence units.

The Directorate of Technical Development under the Industries Department has also been renamed the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Fulfilling an important commitment made during the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA government approved the creation of three new departments aimed at boosting employment, improving higher education, and strengthening aviation infrastructure.

Under this, the cabinet has approved the formation of the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department.

Established for the holistic development of youth and to accelerate efforts to provide jobs and skill development opportunities, as promised by the government, particularly its pledge to employ 1 crore youth over the next five years.

The Higher Education Department will be formed by reorganising functions within the Education Department to improve the quality and coordination of higher education across the state.

Another key approval was the formation of the Civil Aviation Department of Bihar.

Created by separating the Civil Aviation Directorate from the Cabinet Secretariat Department to enhance aviation facilities and expand air connectivity in Bihar.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, stated that the creation of the new departments was necessitated by the expanding responsibilities of the government and its commitment to delivering better public services.

The Bihar cabinet has also approved the renaming of several departments to better reflect their expanded roles.

The Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has been renamed to the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department.

The Labour Resources Department has been renamed to Labour Resources and Migrant Worker Welfare Department, and the Arts, Culture and Youth Department has been renamed to Arts and Culture Department.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor