Bihar cabinet approves 26 key proposals in energy, health, law

Patna, Aug 26 The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday approved 26 proposals across various departments to promote and accelerate development activities in poll-bound Bihar.

In a meeting held earlier in the day, the cabinet approved the revised cost of Rs 166.81 crore for nine ongoing hydroelectric projects at Tejpura, Dehra, Sipaha, Balidad, Paharma, Mathauli, Rajapur, Amethi, and Dehri. It has also approved the closure of three projects at Barbal, Rampur and Natwar.

In the Water Resources Department, the state cabinet has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for black-topped road construction on Paliganj distributary service road and related canal embankment works.

The cabinet has, in the Road Construction Department, given the revised administrative approval of Rs 381.22 crore for 20.80 km Kusheshwar Sthan (SH-56) road upgradation in Benipur, including bridge, drain, and afforestation works.

The cabinet approved the free permanent transfer of 51.40 acres of land in Banka district to the Home Department for the Sepoy Training School, and the free permanent transfer of 15.5 acres of land of the Education Department to the Animal & Fisheries Department for a Dairy Project Plant in Saran district.

In the Law Department, Rs 39.50 crore has been approved for the construction of 15 new court buildings (G+4), an amenity building (G+4), and a jail building (G+1) in the Sub-Divisional Civil Court, Rosera, Samastipur.

The cabinet has given its approval for the discharge from service of Anand Abhishek, Probationary Civil Judge (Jr. Division), Sheikhpura.

The cabinet has also given approval of the State Strategy & Action Plan for Elimination of Child and Adolescent Labour, 2025, in the Labour Resources Department.

In the Health Department, Rs 746.64 crore revised approval (includes Rs 150 crore arbitration settlement) has been given for the construction of Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences (now Bhagwan Mahavir Institute), Pawapuri, Nalanda.

Rs 10.25 crore has been sanctioned for the launch of Mukhyamantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana under the Sambal scheme to promote entrepreneurship among disabled persons (on lines of Minority Entrepreneur Scheme) in the Social Welfare Department.

In the Home Department (Police Branch), the cabinet has approved the creation of 132 new posts for the ERSS Mirror Site Command and Control Centre, Gaya.

Rs 67.87 crore has been approved in the Agriculture Department for increased honorarium to Kisan Salahkars (Farmer Advisors) from Rs 13,000 to Rs 21,000 per month under Kisan Salahkar Yojana (FY 2025-26).

Apart from these proposals, the cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government has also passed nine proposals in the industries department.

The cabinet has approved major land acquisition in Bhojpur, Sheikhpura, Rohtas, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Purnea, Patna, for industrial expansion, FinTech City (Fatuha), and infrastructure projects.

