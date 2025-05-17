Bihar Cabinet approves 69 proposals; 50 lakh as ex-gratia to kin of Operation Sindoor martyrs

Patna, May 17 In a major policy decision, the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved 69 key proposals during a meeting held at the Central Hall of the Cabinet Secretariat on Friday.

The decisions range from compensation for martyrs, employee benefits, and infrastructure development, to honouring cultural heritage and national leaders.

While sharing the information post-meeting, S. Siddhartha, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, said that the state Cabinet approved a cash compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of soldiers martyred in Operation Sindoor, marking a significant gesture of solidarity and respect from the state government.

The state Cabinet paid tribute to late senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, declaring that his birth anniversary on January 5 will now be celebrated as an official state event every year.

Fulfilling a long-standing public demand, the state Cabinet has also approved the renaming of the Gaya district to 'Gaya Ji', acknowledging the spiritual and historical significance of the place, which is associated with Lord Vishnu and Lord Buddha.

In a major relief to more than five lakh state government employees and pensioners, the state Cabinet approved an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) under the Seventh Pay Commission from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

The hike will be effective from January 1, 2026.

The State Cabinet cleared Rs 1,259.5 million for the implementation of the Kisan Advisor Scheme, under which advisors will receive an honorarium of Rs 13,000 per month or Rs 14,690 per month with Employees' Provident Fund benefits.

Under the infrastructure and urban development proposals, Madanpur in Aurangabad district was granted Nagar Panchayat status.

Administrative approvals were granted for the Darbhanga Water Supply Scheme to the tune of Rs 186.15 crore, Rs 225.88 crore for the Buxar Sewerage Project, and Rs 72.44 crore for the Aurangabad Water Supply Project.

The government allotted land to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on a 30-year lease for school and staff quarters in multiple districts, including five acres each in Jiradei (Siwan) and Chhapra, four acres in Devkund (Aurangabad), and Buxar.

A budget of Rs 33.84 crore annually has been approved to clean block-cum-zonal offices through local livelihood organisations.

These decisions highlight the Nitish Kumar government's focus on public welfare, infrastructure expansion, rural development, educational support and administrative reform.

