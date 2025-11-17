Bihar Cabinet: BJP Legislature Party Meets Tomorrow, NDA Set to Take Oath on November 20

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced that the BJP Legislature Party will hold a crucial meeting tomorrow (November 18) at 10 AM at the party’s Atal Sabhaghar. “In this meeting, the BJP will select its leader, with observers from the central leadership also present. Following this, there will be an NDA meeting, and subsequently, the government formation process will be completed. By the 21st, the new government will be fully formed,” Jaiswal said. This comes in the wake of the NDA’s decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, signaling the final steps before the new government takes oath.

Days after securing a resounding mandate in the Bihar Assembly polls, the NDA government is set to be sworn in this week at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, it remains uncertain whether Nitish Kumar will assume office for a record tenth term as Chief Minister. NDA allies have backed Kumar for the top post, and preparations are underway to finalize the cabinet, dissolve the outgoing Assembly, and formally submit his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The NDA’s commanding victory in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly saw it winning 202 seats, with the BJP securing 89 and JD(U) 85. Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) claimed 19 seats, while smaller allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) won nine combined. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was limited to just 35 seats, marking a sharp decline from its previous tally. Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal recently submitted the official list of elected members to the Governor, formalizing the NDA’s majority and clearing the path for government formation.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, who met Nitish Kumar after discussions with top BJP leaders in Delhi, confirmed that the new government would be formed in a few days. “The details will be shared in due course. We are committed to fulfilling the promises made in the NDA manifesto,” he told reporters. Party sources have also indicated that JD(U) is seeking more cabinet berths this time, reflecting its increased strength compared with 2020, when it had fewer than 50 MLAs and only 12 ministers in the previous government.

Among NDA allies, LJP(RV) leader Chirag Paswan expressed interest in joining the new government but did not comment on a possible Deputy Chief Minister post. HAM, led by Santosh Kumar Suman, elected Sikandra MLA Prafull Manjhi as its legislative party leader, affirming full support for Nitish Kumar. Both HAM and RLM leaders met BJP officials in Delhi, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to discuss cabinet representation, signaling that negotiations with smaller partners are ongoing to ensure a stable and representative government.

While NDA allies finalize the government, the opposition RJD is grappling with internal strife. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya resigned from politics, citing harassment and humiliation from within the party. She accused her younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his aides of mistreatment and unfair behavior following the electoral defeat. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, who retained his Raghopur seat, will hold a legislature party meeting at his Patna residence to review the party’s poor performance, including consultations with candidates who lost, as the RJD struggles to rebuild after winning only 25 seats compared to 75 in 2020.