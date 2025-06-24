Bihar Cabinet nod to 46 key proposals including Rs 4,026 cr for marriage halls in Panchayats

Patna, June 24 The crucial meeting of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet concluded on Tuesday afternoon with the approval of 46 important proposals spanning various departments.

A major highlight of the session was the announcement of a new welfare scheme 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Mandap Yojana' aimed at supporting economically weaker families in rural areas by constructing marriage halls in every panchayat across the state.

The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 4,026.50 crore for this ambitious initiative, which will be implemented and operated through 'Jeevika Didis', women associated with Bihar's flagship Self-Help Group network.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared the announcement on social media, stating: "Our government will construct marriage halls in all panchayats to facilitate the weddings of daughters of poor families in rural areas. Economically weak families will benefit greatly from this initiative."

Alongside this, the Cabinet approved a significant revision to the state-supported community kitchen initiative, ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’.

Meals currently provided at Rs 40 per plate in government hospitals and institutions will now be offered at just Rs 20.

The state government will bear the remaining cost of Rs 20 per plate as compensation to Jeevika Didis, ensuring affordable, hygienic food for patients, their attendants and visitors.

This subsidised meal system will now be extended beyond hospitals and colleges to collectorates, sub-divisional offices, block, and zonal offices, enhancing convenience for people visiting from remote rural areas.

CM Kumar further stated: "The government is committed to ensuring the availability of quality food at low cost in all health and administrative institutions. These steps reaffirm our goal to serve the people of Bihar effectively and inclusively."

The Cabinet has also approved a scheme to provide arms licence to every Panchayat representative for their security and village heads can spend up to Rs 15 lakh on government welfare projects in their respective jurisdictions.

These decisions come ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, signalling a strong welfare-driven push by the ruling NDA government.

