Bihar caste-based survey almost complete, will soon be in public domain

Patna, August 17 The caste-based survey in Bihar is almost complete and will soon be out in the public domain, an official said on Thursday.

According to the general administration department official, the survey's data entry has been completed and the process of uploading the details on the app called Bihar Caste Based Survey (BCBS) is currently underway.

The details will be analysed by experts of the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd.

After the first phase, Patna district had 13.69 lakh families and the population was 73,52,729.

The field employees were asked 17 types of information from the families.

They have also calculated 3,532 families who did not have permanent addresses in Bihar.

The department will upload the data in the same way in the second phase as well.

But the tentative data of the second phase is yet to come.

The caste-based survey had started in January and the first phase was completed by April.

The second phase had also started but it stopped midway after the Patna High Court's decision for a temporary ban.

The court has lifted the ban order allowing the survey to resume.

