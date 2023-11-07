Bihar caste survey says monthly income of Bihar's 34 per cent families a meagre Rs 6,000

The Bihar caste-economic survey report has revealed that the monthly income of Bihar's 34.13 percent families was only Rs 6,000.Copies of the report were made available to MLAs in the pre-lunch session of the state assembly's winter session on Tuesday. According to the report, the number of families earning Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month has been stated as 29.61 percent. It means the number of families in the state with an income of up to Rs 10,000 per month is more than 63 percent.

The number of families with a monthly income of Rs 6000 is 94,12,786 lakh. The number of families with income more than Rs 6000 and up to Rs 10000 is 81,91,390. There are only 18.06 percent of families in the state with monthly income of more than Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 20,000. Whereas 9.83 percent of families have a monthly income of more than Rs 20000 and up to Rs 50000. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged that the population of Muslims and Yadavs has been shown inflated deliberately under pressure from RJD chief Lalu Prasad. He said that the decision to conduct a caste-based survey in Bihar was taken when BJP was part of the NDA government in Bihar. The winter session of the legislature, which commenced a bit earlier than the usual schedule, began with assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur leading their houses in paying tributes to the former members, who departed during the intervening period between monsoon and winter sessions.