Bihar celebrates New Year; Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs extend greetings

Patna, Jan 1 Bihar marked the New Year with a wave of celebrations as the festive atmosphere that began on December 31 continued on Thursday.

Amid the celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several senior leaders extended New Year greetings to the people of the country and the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his wishes through a post on X, stating, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of the New Year. I pray to God that this New Year brings happiness, peace, prosperity, harmony, and endless success to all of you. With everyone's collective efforts, the resolution to build a happy, prosperous, and glorious Bihar will be fulfilled."

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also extended his greetings, writing on X, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the country and the state on the occasion of the #English_New_Year 2026. May this New Year bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and new energy to the lives of every village, every city, and every family in Bihar. Let us all together strengthen our resolve to build a strong, self-reliant, and developed Bihar."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha issued a similar message, saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Bihar on the English New Year 2026. May the New Year bring happiness, prosperity, health, and well-being to all your lives."

Meanwhile, large numbers of people were seen visiting temples and gurdwaras across Patna and other districts of Bihar to mark the beginning of the New Year with prayers.

In Patna, a long queue of devotees was witnessed outside the Hanuman Temple at Patna Junction, stretching up to R-Block Golambar. Similar scenes were observed at the Rajvanshi Nagar Hanuman Temple and the Badi and Choti Patan Devi temples, where devotees gathered in large numbers.

Sikh devotees were also seen in significant numbers at the Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib Gurdwara in Patna, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being in the New Year.

The peaceful and devotional celebrations marked a hopeful beginning to 2026, with people praying for happiness, harmony, and progress.

