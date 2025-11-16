Bihar CEO hands over list of 243 newly-elected MLAs to Governor

New Delhi, Nov 16 Two days after the Assembly elections results were announced, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Sunday handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the state Assembly to the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

“Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, Vinod Singh Gunjyal and Principal Secretary, Election Commission of India, Arvind Anand, handing over the list of elected members and the notification published by the Election Commission of India to the Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammad Khan in the light of Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election-2025,” said the CEO of Bihar on its X handle.

The list included the names of all candidates, including 202 of NDA, 34 of Mahagathbandhan, along with lawmakers from AIMIM, Indian Inclusive Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Notably, leaders from NDA on Saturday thanked the people of Bihar after getting a sweeping mandate in the Assembly elections, asserting that the results reflect the public's endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision for the state's development.

On Friday late evening, addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at the BJP HQs, PM Modi said that he made two specific requests before the Bihar electorate – to cast their vote in record numbers and give a strong mandate to the NDA.

He added that the people of Bihar heard his request and blessed the NDA with a strong mandate. “The people of Bihar have voted for a developed Bihar. The people of Bihar have voted for a prosperous Bihar. During the election campaign, I had urged the people of Bihar for a record voting, and the people of Bihar have broken all records. I had urged the people of Bihar to ensure a massive victory for the NDA, and the people of Bihar have honoured this request of mine as well,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation, flaunted by the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) as its support base to appease certain sections, he said that the youth of Bihar have chosen a new MY formula for such people. He also commended the party booth workers as well as foot soldiers who did a commendable job on the ground and ensured a thumping mandate for the alliance.

