Bihar: Champaran Range DIG suspends two cops for negligence in probe

Patna, Jan 2 Champaran Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harkishore Rai has suspended two police officers of Sugauli police station in Bihar with immediate effect for alleged negligence and irregularities in the investigation of a fatal road accident case.

The action followed the exposure of serious lapses in the probe into Sugauli Police Station Case No. 438/25, relating to the death of Mohd Alias, who was killed in a tractor accident on August 15, 2025.

According to a report submitted by Motihari Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat, the suspended officers allegedly attempted to shield the accused in the case.

The victim’s wife, Imtari Khatoon, had lodged an FIR against an unknown person. However, the inquiry revealed that instead of conducting a fair investigation, Circle Inspector Ashok Kumar Pandey allegedly colluded with the tractor owner, Brajesh Kumar Mishra, within a week of the incident.

Pandey is accused of pressuring the victim’s family to accept Rs 60,000 as compensation and attempting to remove the tractor owner’s name from the case through an informal “panchayat”-style settlement.

A major revelation during the inquiry was that the tractor owner’s brother is a serving Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police. Call Detail Records (CDRs) reportedly showed that Circle Inspector Pandey was in continuous contact with him.

Under this alleged influence, the mandatory supervision note in the case was deliberately delayed for more than four months to protect the main accused, the report said.

Based on these findings, DIG Harkishore Rai ordered the suspension of Ashok Kumar Pandey, Circle Inspector, Sugauli, and Nidhi Kumari, Investigating Sub-Inspector, Sugauli.

The DIG has also sought a detailed explanation from Nidhi Kumari as part of departmental proceedings.

The matter came to light during SP Swarn Prabhat’s public grievance redressal meeting, after which trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishabh Kumar was directed to conduct a detailed inquiry. His report formed the basis of the disciplinary action.

Senior police officials said that strict action would be taken against any officer found indulging in corruption or attempting to tarnish the image of the police force, irrespective of rank or influence.

