Bihar Chhath Puja Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Among Four Drown in Separate Incidents in Rohtas Amid Festivities

Four, including a five-year-old boy, drowned in separate incidents in Bihar's Rohtas district on Thursday, November 7 as huge devotees gathered at ghats for Chhath Puja festivals, reported TOI. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bikramganj, Kumar Sanjay, said two residents of Pipra village, Ayush Kumar (18) and Abhishek Kumar (22), drowned in the Chausa canal.

In another incident of drowning, Harsh Hari, Circle Officer of Tilauthu, reported that a five-year-old boy from Bhadokhara village drowned in a pond while being accompanied by his father, Kush Dubey at the ghat for Chhath Puja celebrations.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Across India Unite to Offer Prayers to the Rising Sun (Watch Video).

According to the report, the SDPO said that four people from Pipra village slipped into the deep waters of the same river. Divers rescued one individual, while the body of 32-year-old Pintu Yadav was recovered. The search continues for Dharmendra and Abhinav, who are the brothers and nephews of the deceased.

A 22-year-old man was swept away by strong currents in the Kosi River. Shubham Pandey, SHO of Mansi police station, identified the missing individual as Gajendra Kumar, a resident of Bangalia village, and said search operations are underway for others.