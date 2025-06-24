Bihar: Chirag Paswan’s Party Block President’s Son Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Saharsa

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) block president Arun Yadav's son, Rakesh Kumar, was beaten to death over a land dispute. His mother was also injured while trying to save him. The police have arrested two suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place under the Salakhua police station area on Monday, June 23. "It was recently learned that a physical assault occurred on the son of LJP block president Arun Yadav and his wife," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar.

LJP Block President Arun Yadav said that the family of Kapoorchand Yadav killed his son. "My son was murdered by the four sons of Kapoorchand Yadav, along with three grandsons, a daughter, and two sons-in-law. Their relatives are also in Koparia. These people came in groups, brutally attacked my son repeatedly."