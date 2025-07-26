Bihar: Chirag Paswan's remarks on law and order create unease in NDA camp

Patna, July 26 LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has stirred a political storm within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp in Bihar by openly expressing regret over supporting the Nitish Kumar-led government, citing its failure to control rising crime.

His remarks have triggered sharp reactions from alliance partners, while the BJP has chosen to remain silent.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi responded swiftly, branding Chirag Paswan as "politically immature".

“Chirag’s politics is still in its infancy. His father, Ram Vilas Paswan, had a towering political stature. Chirag lacks experience and is speaking without full knowledge,” Manjhi said.

He further countered Chirag Paswan’s claims on law and order, asserting that the current situation is far better than pre-2005 Bihar.

“At that time, criminals could walk into the CM’s residence with impunity. Negotiations over kidnapping were taking place from the CM residence before 2005. Today, there is accountability. No one can enter 1 Anne Marg, the residence of the Chief Minister now,” Manjhi added.

Recalling the 2020 Assembly elections, Jitan Ram Manjhi reminded that Chirag Paswan had then tried to damage the NDA from within.

“If he has grievances, he should raise them in NDA meetings, not in front of the media,” Manjhi said.

Earlier in the day, Chirag Paswan, while speaking to the media in Patna, said: “I feel sad that I am supporting such a government in Bihar which is failing to curb crime.”

This direct criticism of the state administration, especially Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has led to deep unease within the ruling coalition, just months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the party leading the state government, has expressed serious displeasure over Chirag’s statements, though indirectly.

JD-U's chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said: “If someone’s soul is suffering and restless, they are free to go wherever they find peace. But crossing the line will not be tolerated.”

He criticised Chirag Paswan for questioning the Bihar Police while still availing of its protection.

“You take security from the Bihar Police and then raise questions on its credibility? That won’t work,” he said, adding: “Is Chirag speaking the language of Tejashwi Yadav now? Is he challenging the Home Ministry and the NCRB?”

Interestingly, the BJP, the largest NDA partner in Bihar, has not commented on the controversy so far.

This isn’t the first time Chirag Paswan has taken aim at Nitish Kumar.

His 2020 strategy of “Bihar First, Bihari First” and running candidates against JD-U had strained ties with the alliance, though he later rejoined the NDA.

