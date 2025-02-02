Bihar class 12 board exams: 81 students expelled for cheating on day one

Patna, Feb 2 The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) successfully conducted the first day of the Class 12 board exams on Saturday, across 1,677 examination centres in the state.

The exams were held in two shifts, with strict security measures in place to ensure a fair and smooth process.

Despite strict vigilance, 81 students were expelled for cheating. The highest number of cases were reported in Sheikhpura where 34 students were expelled. Followed by 25 students in Madhepura, eight students in Gopalganj, seven in Nawada, three in Saran, two in Vaishali, one in Patna and 1 in Munger.

To prevent malpractice, BSEB implemented frisking at two levels, deployment of three-tier magistrates, adequate police presence, and CCTV surveillance.

Additionally, students were required to enter the exam centre one hour before the exam, with gates closing 30 minutes prior to the start.

The first shift started from 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM and 50,4657 students appeared for the examination in Biology and Philosophy.

The second shift started from 02:00 PM – 05:15 PM of Economics. A total of 75,281 candidates appeared in the examination.

In Patna district, 85 examination centres were set up, with 26,431 students appeared for Biology & Philosophy and 9,858 students appeared for Economics.

A total of 152 model examination centres were established across the state, with four centres in each district exclusively for female students.

At these centres, all invigilators, police personnel, and magistrates were women. Additionally, the centres were decorated with flowers, balloons, and carpets, and provided special help desks for the convenience of female candidates.

Anand Kishore, Chairman of BSEB, conducted surprise inspections at multiple exam centres, including Government Girls’ High School, Shastrinagar, Government Boys’ High School, Shastrinagar, K.B. Sahay High School, Dayanand High School, Mithapur, and Dayanand Girls’ High School, Mithapur.

During his visit, he reviewed the exam process with magistrates and centre superintendents and ensured strict compliance with board guidelines.

He also interacted with students inside the examination halls to assess their experience and gather feedback on the question papers. The Intermediate Annual Examination 2025 will continue until February 15, 2025.

