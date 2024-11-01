Bihar CM asks officials to set paddy procurement target at district level

Patna, Nov 1 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday emphasised the efficient and timely procurement of paddy to support farmers across the state.

In a review meeting with the cooperative department, attended by Cabinet Minister Prem Kumar and other senior officials, the Chief Minister instructed departments to establish district-wise procurement targets based on estimated paddy production.

Kumar underscored the need for vigilance against any irregularities in the procurement process and stressed that officials should work diligently to prevent issues that could disrupt or delay assistance to farmers.

“The paddy procurement should proceed swiftly and smoothly to ensure that farmers face no difficulties in selling their produce,” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to assisting farmers and ensuring that all those involved in agriculture are supported without inconvenience, particularly during the paddy procurement season.

This approach aims to provide stability to the agricultural sector and prevent distress among the farming community.

During the review meeting on paddy procurement, Kumar was joined by key officials, including Principal Secretary to the CM Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Amritlal Meena, and Principal Secretary Dr. S. Siddharth.

K Sarwanan, Secretary of the Food and Consumer Affairs Department, provided an update on the procurement process for the Kharif marketing year 2024-25, highlighting important details such as the MSP for general-grade paddy has been set at Rs 2,300 per quintal this year, ensuring fair compensation for farmers.

He also pointed out that the procurement window is scheduled from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, offering ample time for farmers to sell their produce.

The state aims to procure 45 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, a goal that aligns with the increased production capacity and demand.

He also said that the number of operational parboiled rice mills has grown to 360, bolstering the state’s processing capacity.

Dharmendra Singh, Secretary of the Cooperative Department, outlined the action plan for procurement.

The phased approach began on November 1 in 19 districts, with the remaining districts set to initiate procurement on November 15. This staggered approach is expected to streamline operations and accommodate regional production variations, benefiting farmers across Bihar.

The review meeting reflects the government’s commitment to providing structured support to farmers, ensuring they receive fair market prices and smooth service through an efficient and transparent procurement system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor