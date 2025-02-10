Bihar CM in Nawada today to inaugurate key projects during Pragati Yatra

Patna, Feb 10 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in Nawada district as part of the fourth phase of his 'Pragati Yatra'.

During this visit, he will inaugurate a Panchayat building and a sports complex in Karigaon village, located under the jurisdiction of the Rajauli police station.

The sports complex comprises indoor and outdoor courts for basketball, volleyball, Kabbaddi and an open gym in Karigaon village.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for a road overbridge on the Sakri River at Sarkanda Panchayat in Govindpur block.

The 'Pragati Yatra' is an initiative by the Chief Minister to assess the progress of ongoing development projects and to engage directly with the public to address their concerns.

This phase of the yatra commenced on February 1, 2025, covering several districts, including Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, and Jamui. On February 7, 2025, Nitish Kumar visited Jamui district during the fourth phase of his 'Pragati Yatra'.

During this visit, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 74 development projects of approximately Rs 890 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 58 projects worth Rs 764 crore, which included the newly constructed Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Women's Police Station, as well as the Government Women's Degree College in Jamui, built for Rs 5.54 crore.

He laid the foundation stones for 16 projects focusing on infrastructure and community development.

Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the Lachhuar Temple in Khaira block and inspected the cage culture initiative under the Reservoir Fisheries Development Scheme at Garhi Dam.

He also reviewed the proposed expansion and concretization of the Upper Kiul Reservoir Project and the planned Garhi-Lachhuar Road and Bridge Project. The Chief Minister emphasized the development of Garhi Dam as an eco-tourism spot, instructing officials to enhance its beautification to attract visitors.

He interacted with local residents, distributed cheques to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, and visited stalls set up by different government departments to assess ongoing initiatives.

These efforts are part of the state's ongoing commitment to infrastructure development, women's empowerment, and rural progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor