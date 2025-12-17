Bihar CM inaugurates BIPARD's two-day ‘Manthan-2025’ program in Gaya

Patna, Dec 17 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in the historic and spiritual city of Gaya on Wednesday, where governance deliberations and spiritual reflection converged in a symbolic and significant manner.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the two-day ‘Manthan-2025’ workshop at the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) and participated in a group photograph with the state’s divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

‘Manthan-2025’ is being viewed as a key strategic platform for shaping the future administrative roadmap of the Bihar government. The workshop will involve in-depth discussions aimed at making governance more effective, transparent, accountable, and people-centric.

Addressing senior officials, CM Kumar stressed that the real success of government schemes must be visible on the ground, not merely reflected in official files. He underscored accountability, timeliness, and administrative sensitivity as the pillars of good governance and urged officers to remain directly connected with the public to understand grassroots realities.

Several senior state officials were present at the BIPARD campus during the session. The collective interaction and group photo symbolically conveyed a message of discipline, coordination, and shared administrative resolve.

It is expected that critical reviews of ongoing schemes and the groundwork for major policy decisions in the coming months will emerge from the ‘Manthan-2025’ deliberations.

Following the administrative engagements, the Chief Minister visited the Mahabodhi Temple, one of the most sacred Buddhist sites in the world, where he offered prayers and paid homage to Lord Buddha.

This visit is being seen not only as an act of religious reverence but also as a broader message of peace, compassion, and coexistence, values deeply associated with Bihar’s spiritual heritage.

The 'Manthan-2025' workshop aims to streamline governance and administration, and Nitish Kumar's visit to Bodhgaya indicates that for him, power, service, and compassion are inextricably linked.

