Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has Rs 21,000 in cash and a flat in Delhi

Patna, Dec 31 On the last day of 2024, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers of his cabinet made their assets public.

As per the declaration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has Rs 21,052 in cash, Rs 31448 deposited in the SBI branch located at Patna Secretariat, Rs 3358 in the SBI branch located at Parliament House New Delhi and Rs 26500 deposited in the Punjab National Bank branch located at Boring Road Patna.

Kumar also has an Eco Sports car with a value of Rs 1132753, and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.71 lakh. In total, he has movable assets worth Rs 16.97 lakh. He also has a flat in Delhi, whose current value is Rs 1.48 crore.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has Rs 6.70 lakh cash and his wife has 5.70 lakh cash. He also has Rs 13.8 lakh deposited in the SBI branch in Patna, and Rs 7.90 lakh in the HDFC branch in Patna.

He also has a rifle and a Bolero SUV in his name. His wife has land worth Rs 46.47 lakh 47 in Vishunpur. Apart from this, he has a flat in Gola Road IAS Colony whose value is Rs 29 lakh.

Samrat Chaudhary also has agricultural land worth Rs 3.41 crore, while the value of non-agricultural land is Rs 4.87 crore.

Cabinet Minister Jama Khan has Rs 1 lakh in cash. His wife has Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. The minister has taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh for the car.

Minister Janak Ram has only Rs 3000 in cash. His wife Kumari Priyanka has Rs 8000 in cash. Minister Sunil Kumar has Rs 51000 in cash and his wife has Rs 50 cash. Transport Minister Sheela Kumari Mandal has Rs 82000 in cash, while her husband has Rs 91000 in cash.

Dilip Jaiswal, the land reforms and revenue minister of the Bihar government, has Rs 3.69 lakh in cash. His wife has Rs 47000 in cash.

Urban Development Minister Nitin Naveen has Rs 50000 in cash while his wife has only Rs 15000 in cash.

Minister Madan Sahni has Rs 1 lakh in cash while his wife has Rs 1.7 lakh in cash.

