Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Patna Metro — Check Route, Fares, and Other Details Here

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the first phase of the Patna Metro on October 6, ahead of ECI’s announcement for the upcoming state elections. With the much-awaited metro rail being inaugurated, Patna has joined the list of India’s metro cities. The blue line stretch from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to Bhoothnath was inaugurated today. This route has three key stations — Patliputra ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath. The metro’s inaugural run began from the Patliputra Bus Depot. The Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha attended the launch ceremony. The metro services will be open for the common man from tomorrow.

Patna Metro Fare Rates:

As of now, people can travel on the 4.3 km long stretch from ISBT Station, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath Station. The minimum fare is as follows:

Single Station Ride: Rs. 15

Full Route: Rs 30

Metro Time:

The metro services will begin from 8 am, and the last train will leave the station by 10 pm. 40 to 42 trips are scheduled throughout the day. For now, the services on this metro line will be available after an interval of 20 minutes.

The coaches of the metro are designed with motifs inspired by Bihar’s famous Madhubani art. It features traditional patterns, reflecting cultural identity. Each train can carry up to 900 passengers on one trip. Every coach is designed to hold up to 300 passengers. This will ensure smooth travel during the peak hours.