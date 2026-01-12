Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates two-day state-level police conference in Patna

Patna, Jan 12 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a two-day state-level police conference at the Police Headquarters in Patna.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and senior police officers from across the state.

The Chief Minister arrived at the modern Police Headquarters, Sardar Patel Bhawan, where he received a ceremonial welcome.

He formally inaugurated the conference by lighting a lamp.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who holds charge of the Home Department, is presiding over the event.

A key highlight of the conference is its wide-ranging participation.

While senior officers, including the DGP, ADG, IG and DIG, are physically present at the headquarters, SPs, DSPs, Inspectors and Station House Officers (SHOs) from all districts are participating through video conferencing.

This is the first time that officers from every level of the Bihar Police -- from the top leadership to grassroots-level SHOs -- are interacting simultaneously with the Chief Minister and Home Minister on such a large scale.

The conference is being held on January 12 and 13.

Key issues under discussion during the two-day conference include new strategies to curb rising crime in the state, modernisation of the police force to tackle cyber and digital crimes, improved use of software and hardware in policing, and strengthening coordination and trust between the police and the public.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Secretariat Department of the Bihar government has issued an official notification appointing new Personal Secretaries to two state ministers.

On the recommendation of Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Jama Khan, Dr Dilip Kumar Das has been appointed as Personal Secretary (External).

A resident of Khajpura in Patna, Dr Das' appointment has been made effective from January 1, 2026.

Similarly, on the recommendation of Minor Water Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, Anil Kumar, a Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officer, has been appointed as Private Secretary (Government).

A native of Nalanda district, Kumar has been directed to assume charge immediately.

The government clarified that both appointments are purely temporary and co-terminus with the tenure of the respective ministers.

The administration retains the right to terminate these appointments at any time without prior notice, in accordance with standard rules governing personal staff of ministers.

Anil Kumar has been instructed to report back to his parent department upon his release from the assignment and to inform the Cabinet Secretariat accordingly, ensuring transparency in deputation procedures.

