Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi in Delhi; discuss development and political issues

Patna/ New Delhi, Dec 22 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in New Delhi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were also present during the meeting.

Following the interaction, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared photos of the meeting on its official social media platform X.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary posted on his official X account, saying, "Following the NDA's resounding mandate in Bihar, Bihar's popular Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a courtesy meeting with the world's most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi today. Under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, the country and Bihar are continuously progressing. During this meeting, we received valuable guidance on the goals of a developed Bihar."

Sources said the meeting was politically significant, with discussions covering not only Bihar's development agenda but also the current political situation in the country.

According to sources, deliberations included ongoing development projects in Bihar, coordination between the Centre and the state government, and upcoming political developments.

Cooperation from the Union government regarding the recently launched and proposed schemes in Bihar is also expected.

Discussions were focused on key sectors such as education, healthcare, rural development, and employment generation.

It is believed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented his vision for transforming Bihar into a "developed state" during the meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when development and good governance are being strongly emphasised nationwide.

For a large and crucial state like Bihar, the role of the Central government is considered vital, and this interaction is expected to pave the way for new development projects and initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Sources said the leaders held discussions for nearly an hour, covering a wide range of political and administrative issues.

Following the NDA's decisive victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, this visit is being seen as politically significant, marking Nitish Kumar's first interaction with the Central leadership after assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

