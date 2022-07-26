Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2022 10:19 AM2022-07-26T10:19:11+5:302022-07-26T10:20:06+5:30
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID019, he has been suffering from fever for the past ...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID019, he has been suffering from fever for the past four days.
The Bihar Chief Minister had also skipped the oath-taking ceremony of president Droupadi Murmu in the national capital on Monday.
Open in app
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for #COVID19, he has been suffering from fever for the past four days.— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/EnNqsGVGWd