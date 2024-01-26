Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurls national tricolour on 75th Republic Day

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday unfurled the national flag at his residence in Patna, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.The Chief Minister also distributed sweets among the people there.Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Meanwhile, the participation of women Indian Air Force personnel in the Republic Day parade and the flypast will inspire the next generation of women to join the force, purely as a career option, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said."Our capabilities are growing, our stature remains very high and when you talk about women, you are aware that Indian Air Force is a completely gender-agnostic service. We have women officers serving in every branch. We have them undergoing every possible course and tenanting every possible appointment that can be given to them," the Air Chief Marshal told ANI in an interview