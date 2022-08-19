Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes an emergency landing in Gaya

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing in Gaya due to bad weather conditions. The CM was on his way to survey the drought situation in the state.

The district administration quickly swung into action after CM Nitish Kumar landed in Gaya. After this, the district SP and top officials, including the DM of Gaya, reached the police airport. Now, a convoy has been reportedly arranged for the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to go back to Patna by road.