Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar’s second phase of Pragati Yatra to start from Jan 4

Patna, Dec 23 As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started the first phase of Pragati Yatra from Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Monday, the Cabinet Secretariat of the state issued the schedule of the second phase of the Yatra starting from January 4 from Gopalganj.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated Pragati Yatra, a development-oriented journey with the aim of reviewing ongoing projects and introducing new schemes to boost the infrastructure and welfare systems across Bihar.

S. Siddhartha, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat issued the notification of the schedule and said that Nitish Kumar will embark on the second phase of his Pragati Yatra from Gopalganj on January 4, followed by neighbouring Siwan on January 7, Saran on January 8, Darbhanja on January 11, Madhubani on January 12 and Samastipur on January 13.

The copies of the letter were sent to the district magistrate, Superintendent of Police and Divisional Commissioners for the respective areas and directed them to start the preparation.

Nitish Kumar is expected to announce schemes worth crores in every district.

He will also review and monitor the ongoing development projects to ensure timely and effective implementation.

The Pragati Yatra reflects Nitish Kumar's commitment to community-centred governance and equitable development.

In the first phase, Nitish Kumar started his Pragati Yatra from Valmikinagar, West Champaran on Monday.

He laid the foundation stones of various projects worth ₹700 crore, including a landmark ₹139 crore scheme for electrification using underground cables in the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve area.

The electrification project is expected to be completed within 18 months, significantly transforming the lives of people in these villages.

Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra highlights his long-standing tradition of engaging directly with citizens and officials to drive development at the grassroots. The phased approach to this journey ensures that every region of Bihar receives attention, with specific interventions tailored to local needs.

