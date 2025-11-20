Bihar CM oath ceremony: Litti-chokha, makhana-kheer for special guests

Patna, Nov 20 The Bihar government and organising committee have put together elaborate and culturally rich arrangements for the special guests attending the swearing-in ceremony in Patna on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Ministers of nearly a dozen NDA/BJP-ruled states were attending the ceremony.

They were greeted with an elaborate spread of Bihar’s famous cuisine.

Special tea and traditional delicacies, including Nimki, Dhokla, Mathri, Barh ki Laai, and Gujiya, have been prepared to welcome visiting dignitaries. A private hotel has been entrusted with managing tea and snacks in the hangars and the green room at Gandhi Maidan.

Considering the presence of high-profile guests, the hotel staff has also practised preparing and serving these items to ensure timely delivery during the event.

Litti-Chokha and Makhana Kheer are the highlights of the menu and are being prepared using authentic methods by the hotel's culinary team.

Several other traditional Bihari dishes will also be served to give guests a complete taste of the state’s rich food heritage.

The menu, however, is not limited to Bihari cuisine. To honour the states from which senior leaders and Chief Ministers are visiting, the hotel is also preparing popular dishes from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Manipur.

These diverse preparations underline the government’s intention to make the swearing-in not only a political event but also a grand cultural and culinary celebration.

Along with food and hospitality arrangements, security and logistics preparations have been made at the highest level.

Ambulances, medical staff, and emergency facilities have been deployed around Gandhi Maidan and in guest accommodations to ensure an immediate response to any unforeseen situation.

Special seating and reception arrangements have also been created for guests attending the ceremony.

In addition to refreshments and dining facilities, a cultural programme featuring folk artists will also be presented. Maithili Thakur and other performers will present traditional music, dance, and folk songs, creating an atmosphere steeped in Bihar’s cultural essence.

These extensive preparations at Gandhi Maidan reflect the Bihar government’s effort to turn the swearing-in ceremony into a celebration of the state’s cultural, social, and culinary identity, making the occasion memorable not only for the visiting dignitaries but also for the people of Bihar.

