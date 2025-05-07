Bihar CM praises PM Modi, Indian Army for ‘Operation Sindoor’; Patna Airport on high alert

Patna, May 7 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday praised the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, in which nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

In a post on his official X handle, CM Kumar wrote, “In response to the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, the Indian Army has targeted nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'. The whole country is united against terrorism. We are proud of the courage and valour of our Army. We have unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jai Hind.”

Ashok Choudhary, Bihar’s Rural Work Department Minister, also lauded the operation, calling it a symbol of decisive action.

“A pinch of Sindoor: Now it is not just makeup, it is a response to every attack. The message is clear — India no longer tolerates, it responds,” he said, expressing gratitude to the armed forces and national leadership.

In the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', security has been significantly heightened at sensitive locations in Bihar, particularly at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed across all key zones of the airport, with close monitoring of every movement.

As part of the heightened alert, four flights have been cancelled so far.

Indigo flight 6E 6485 from Bhubaneswar to Patna, Indigo flight 6E 6394 from Chandigarh to Patna, Indigo flight 6E 6394 from Patna to Bhubaneswar, and Air India Express flight IX 1591 from Patna to Ghaziabad were cancelled.

Officials confirmed that these measures were preventive in nature, as India remains on high alert following the counter-attack on terrorist installations in Pakistan.

‘Operation Sindoor’ has triggered a wave of political unity in support of the Indian Army's swift response to terrorists from across the border.

