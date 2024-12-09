Bihar: Combined PT examination to be held on Dec 13

Patna, Dec 9 BPSC Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar on Monday said that the 70th combined PT examination will take place at the scheduled time on December 13.

He reiterated the commission's commitment to conducting a fair and secure examination.

In a bid to secure the examination, he said that the current process was implemented after March 15.

“Under the examination process, the examination centres will be monitored through CCTV cameras and signal jammers will be installed to prevent the use of unauthorised communication devices,” Parmar said.

He clarified that the rumours about the postponement of the exam on social media caused some candidates from other states to cancel their train tickets, potentially missing their chance to appear.

“The commission is actively working to identify individuals spreading false information. Details of such individuals have been shared with the cyber police, and legal action may follow,” Parmar said.

He said that candidates are urged to ignore rumours and rely only on official announcements.

“Strict measures, including surveillance and secure paper handling, are in place to maintain the examination's integrity. The examination will be held in 912 centres across all districts of Bihar and approximately 4.83 lakh applicants have applied for the examination,” he said.

He pointed out four sets of question papers; each set has 10 series of questions, with variations in the number of questions and answer options across the series.

“The set to be used will be determined on the day of the exam through a lottery system, 3 hours before the examination starts, at the BPSC office. Question papers are being sent to the districts securely. On exam day, the question paper box will be opened in the exam hall in the presence of candidates, maintaining transparency. A randomly selected candidate in each class will break the seal of the envelope containing the papers,” Parmar said.

The BPSC has implemented stringent measures to uphold the integrity of the examination process. Candidates are advised to focus on their preparation and ignore unverified information on social media.

