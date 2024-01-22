Bihar Cong expecting Lalu, Nitish to share dais with Rahul in upcoming rallies

Patna, Jan 22 With the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to enter Bihar on January 29, Congress leaders in the state are expecting that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar will participate in Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Purnea and Katihar.

Prem Chand Mishra, the official spokesperson for Bihar Congress, said that invitation to both the top leaders have been sent by the party, which expects them to share the stage with Rahul Gandhi. Besides them, the party has also sent invitations to other leaders as well, Mishra said.

“We are expecting that Lalu Ji and NItish Ji along with other leaders of Bihar will join the rallies in Purnea (January 31) and Katihar (February 1), and express their views before the common people of the state,” Mishra said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi will enter Bihar through Islampur village in Kishanganj district on January 29. It will then travel to Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts. Rahul Gandhi has a scheduled rally in Purnea on January 31 while he will address the gathering in Katihar on February 1.

After the Katihar rally, the Yatra will enter West Bengal before returning to Bihar with visits to Aurangabad, Rohtas and Kaimur. It will then move to Uttar Pradesh.

