Bihar Congress holds protests over rising unemployment in Patna

Patna, June 12 The Bihar Congress unit have organised a protest march in Patna on Thursday, raising concerns over the growing unemployment in the state.

The protest march, which began at the Income Tax Golambar and culminated at the Employment Office, was led by Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram and witnessed the participation of several senior party leaders and supporters.

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, joined the protest march and launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi have a clear vision for job creation. Employment is a top priority. The present government has betrayed the youth of Bihar for over two decades," Hooda said.

"The people of Bihar will support Congress and its alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections to bring an end to this misrule," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments as Deepender Singh Hooda, the State Congress President said: "The so-called nationalist government has replaced employment issues with divisive politics based on caste and religion. Our youth are forced to migrate for jobs. Congress is fighting to restore dignity and opportunity for Bihar's young generation."

Congress' State Legislature Party leader, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, also targeted the ruling JD-U-BJP coalition government in Bihar, saying: "JD-U leaders themselves once called BJP a 'Badka Jhutha Party' (Big Liar Party), and now they're ruling together. They've brought lawlessness and unemployment to Bihar. People are seeing through the lies and will give them a fitting reply in the upcoming elections."

The protest saw a massive turnout of Congress workers and leaders, leading to significant traffic disruption on the Bailey Road and surrounding areas.

The police were deployed in large numbers to manage the crowd and restore traffic flow.

The Congress leadership has made it clear that employment will be the central issue in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, vowing to end the trend of migration of youth and introduce meaningful job reforms if voted to power.

