Bihar Congress women's wing leader cries foul over 'betrayal of loyal workers'

Patna, Oct 15 Internal rifts within the Congress have come to light over ticket distribution ahead of the state elections. The party's Women District (Rural) President, Ajita Pandey, on Wednesday accused the party of favouring defectors from the BJP while ignoring long-time loyal workers.

An emotional Ajita Pandey broke down, speaking to IANS, saying, "Sonia ji, if such people are given tickets, the Congress will be finished."

She alleged that senior party leader Ashok Gagan, who has been with the Congress for over 35 years, was denied a ticket despite being promised one. Pandey claimed his candidature was canceled under pressure from Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

The Congress has yet to release its list of candidates for the upcoming polls.

Speaking to IANS, Pandey expressed her anguish over the party's treatment of its grassroots workers.

"We worked day and night for the party. We put in 12-hour shifts, participated in every programme, and followed every instruction. The party has records of all our work. Priyanka Gandhi herself told us to reach out to women and engage with them, and that's exactly what we were doing," she said.

She further alleged that "dedicated leaders like Ashok Gagan were sidelined" and that tickets were being handed to those who recently crossed over from the BJP.

"This is a betrayal of the Congress's soul. The hard work of long-time workers has been squandered," she added.

According to sources, Ajita Pandey was a strong contender for a ticket from rural Patna and has played a crucial role in building the Mahila Congress's grassroots network.

Her remarks have triggered outrage within the Bihar Congress, with several local leaders questioning the ticket allocation process and demanding that the central leadership intervene.

Meanwhile, within the Mahagathbandhan, the seat-sharing impasse remains unresolved. The Congress is insisting on contesting over 60 seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is offering only 58.

Sources said the Congress is preparing to field candidates in as many as 65 constituencies -- exceeding the RJD's proposal -- further deepening the standoff.

The deadlock has also left smaller partners anxious about their prospects in the high-stakes battle.

