Bihar cop killed by cattle smugglers in Samastipur cremated in his native village

Patna, Aug 17 A Sub-Inspector, who was killed by alleged cattle smugglers in Bihar's Samastipur district on Tuesday, was cremated in his native village in Araria district on Wednesday.

Slain policeman Nand Kishore Yadav was a native of Araria's Dighli village. The last rites were performed by his elder son Harsh Yadav.

A large number of people assembled at the cremation ground during the funeral.

The state police gave a guard of honour to the deceased sub-inspector.

He was the in-charge of the Mohanpur outpost in Samastipur district.

Mourning his father's death, Harsh Yadav demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Nand Kishore Yadav sustained a gunshot injury on his forehead on Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. after around 10 alleged cattle smugglers opened fire on a police team.

He had received a tip-off that some cattle smugglers were transporting buffaloes in a vehicle on Tuesday morning. He immediately constituted a team and chased them.

Nand Kishore Yadav managed to release the buffaloes but received a bullet injury on his forehead as the criminals opened fire on the police team.

The injured sub-inspector was taken to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to Patna for better treatment. However, he died during the treatment.

--IANS

ajk/sha

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor