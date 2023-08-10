Bihar court sentences two convicted in 2019 gang rape to life imprisonment

Patna, Aug 10 A court in Bihar's Araria on Thursday sentenced two men convicted in a 2019 gang rape to life imprisonment for the remainder of their natural lives.

The two had gang raped a girl in a village under Kursakantha police station in 2019.

P:olice registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC in Kursakanta police station and arrested the accused.

After four years of trial, Additional District and Session Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari found them guilty and handed down the sentence.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also imposed on the convicts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor