Bihar Crime: 20-Year Old Murdered in Patna's Shahpur with Sharp Weapon Outside Home

A 20-year old youth was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon in Danapur’s Hathiyakandh locality early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shivam alias Bunty, son of local resident Rakesh Singh. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, and police officials remain tight-lipped as the investigation continues. The police is currently reviewing the CCTV footage and investigation is currently underway. In recent times Bihar has been seeing a rise in crime related incidents. In view of the same, the Police Headquarters has decided to form a dedicated "shooter cell" to monitor and take timely action against shooters and professional criminals in the state.

Bihar ADG (Law and Order) Kundan Krishnan informed that SPs and SSPs of all districts have been instructed to prepare detailed data of notorious shooters in their jurisdictions. "The cell will monitor old criminals and identify new shooters promptly to prevent contract killings and gang-related violence. This step comes amid concerns over rising murder cases in Patna and other districts in recent weeks," Krishnan said. Several BJP leaders have demanded adopting the "Yogi model" (UP-style police action) to control crime, urging tougher police action, including encounters.