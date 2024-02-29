Bihar Crime Control Act 2024 presented in both houses of Assembly

Patna Feb 28 The Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday presented the Bihar Crime Control Act, 2024, in both Houses of Bihar Assembly.

Once the Act will pass in the Assembly and Legislative Council, it gives power to the District Magistrate to put anti-social elements in jail up to one year or extern him from the district up to two years.

However, the details of the bill have not been disclosed in public but sources have said that this Act will allow the District Magistrate- ranked officer to arrest any anti-social element without any warrant.

The alleged arrested persons would get a chance to clarify their stand and can also appeal before the Divisional Commissioner within 15 days after the action.

The state government has explained the definition of anti-social elements in this Bill.

A person, who is involved in punishable crimes or tried to commit it or provoking people to do it would come under the category of anti-social element.

A person involved in immoral activity or forcing women or children in flesh trade, spread hatred on the basis of religion, caste, community or language, eve-teasing with women and girls, involve in manufacturing, selling or experimenting with explosives, firearms, illegal trade and transportation of sand, manufacturing, trading or transporting liquor, illegal way of grabbing land or involved in cyber crime will comes under the categories of anti-social element.

The Bihar Crime Control Act will also have provision to form an advisory board comprising three members headed by a judge of Patna High Court.

If anyone would be booked under this Act, he/she can appeal before the board as well and if he/she would not be found guilty of offence, the board has power to acquit them.

The Bihar Crime Control Act also gives power to an Inspector or an above rank officer to search any person and vehicle as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor