Bihar Crime: Elderly person killed in Sheohar; RMP shot at in Nalanda; Rs 8L looted in Gaya

Patna, Feb 9 An elderly person was killed in Sheohar, an RMP doctor was shot at in Nalanda, while four robbers looted Rs 8 lakh from a finance company in Gaya -- all on Friday.

In Sheohar district, a 65-year-old man was beaten to death over an old enmity on Friday. The incident was reported from Khaira Pahadi village under Purhania police station in the district.

“There was a dispute between two groups, and on Friday, one group attacked the other. They mercilessly assaulted a person named Bharat Das, leaving him critically injured. His family members tried to rush him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries enroute,” said Anant Kumar Rai, SP of Sheohar.

“We have registered an FIR against the accused persons, who are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them at the earliest,” Rai said.

In another incident, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) was shot at near the Akbarpur High School under Hilsa police station in Nalanda district. The victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a native of Hilsa.

The police said Deepak reportedly received a phone call, in which the caller requested him to treat a patient in the Kurmia Bigha village.

As he was enroute the village on his bike, unidentified assailants opened fire at him. He was first admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in Hilsa from where he was referred to Patna for further treatment. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident in Gaya, four armed men riding two bikes struck at a finance company in the Khijsarai locality on Friday morning, holding the employees at gunpoint.

They locked them inside a toilet and looted Rs 8 lakh from the cash counter.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor