Bihar Crime: Police Bust Illegal Orchestra Racket Forcing Minor Girls to Perform in Gopalganj

Police in Gopalganj district conducted multiple raids on June 6 in the Barauli police station area, uncovering illegal orchestra operations where underage girls were allegedly being forced to perform inappropriate dances. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Awadhesh Dixit, the operation targeted five locations suspected of organizing unlawful entertainment events involving minors. "Raids were conducted at five different places in Barauli. Fourteen minor girls were rescued during the operation," SP Dixit stated.

He further said that the police had received credible information about illegal activities being carried out under the guise of orchestra performances. These events reportedly involved the exploitation of girls, some of them minors, who were made to participate in vulgar and inappropriate dances. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Authorities are also coordinating with the Child Welfare Committee to ensure the rescued girls receive appropriate care and rehabilitation.