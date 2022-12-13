Bihar: CRPF recovers huge cache of arms, explosives in joint op

Personnel of the Central Reserve Poilce Force and Bihar Police recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives during a joint search and destroy operation, officials said on Tuesday.

The recoveries were made from the forest area of Laduiya Pahad, Sikarikuan, Madanpur Police Station.

The 205 CoBRA battalion of CRPF was searching for any unusual activity when they discovered a large black packet hidden between huge boulders. When the troops opened the packet, they recovered arms, explosives and detonators, etc.

"Prima facie, the weapons and explosives recovered probably belonged to the Maoists, who dumped the said weapons while retreating hastily from the area because of offensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police to flush out the Maoists," the CRPF said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Police recovered 1 Insas rifle, 1 SLR, 1 bolt action rifle, one 9mm pistol, 3 Country made pistols with magazines, 3 Katta, 2 Bharmar guns, 1 revolver, 01 Thernet ( an improvised carbine), 21 Cane Bombs, 623 Detonators, 21 Pressure switches and 500 m Cordtex wire along with other miscellaneous items from the area.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

