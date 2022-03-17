Bihar Deputy CM celebrates Holi with MLAs outside assembly

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and other MLAs of the state on Thursday celebrated Holi outside the state assembly.

Prasad and MLAs had applied 'gulaal' to each other.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor