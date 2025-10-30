Bihar developed due to PM Modi, Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP

Chapra, Oct 30 BJP leaders on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Chapra, Bihar, saying that PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have together taken Bihar a long way forward. They asserted that the strong public response reflected the NDA’s growing momentum and expressed confidence that the alliance would form the next government with a decisive majority.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, “The atmosphere is very enthusiastic wherever we go. I firmly believe that with this determination, we will form the government. Prime Minister Modi has been contributing actively, and under the double-engine government, work has been consistently carried out year after year. The public’s trust is in this double-engine government. Under the leadership of this double-engine government, Bihar is set to enter a golden era.”

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal echoed the sentiment, saying, “It is true that everywhere in Bihar, whether it is history, the land, or the people, even the soil of Saran is full of great personalities and legends. Bihar’s land has always produced remarkable figures, which is why the Prime Minister referred to them in his speech.”

BJP MLA Janak Singh added, “The entire Saran district and the whole state have turned Ram-may (devoted to Lord Ram). Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, we are going to form the government in Bihar with more than a two-thirds majority.”

Parsa MLA and NDA candidate Chhotelal Rai praised the Prime Minister’s focus on development, saying, “The message of PM Modi’s development works should reach every person. PM Narendra Modi is a respected name not just in India but across the world. We want his vision to be implemented in full. Earlier, where was Bihar? Nitish Kumar and PM Modi together have taken Bihar a long way forward.”

A BJP worker attending the rally described the event as historic. “Today, the world’s greatest leader is here. Even God is blessing him—it’s drizzling today. This rally will be remembered for years,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress for allegedly insulting the people of Bihar in other states, recalling a 2022 incident involving former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Addressing the Chapra rally, the Prime Minister said, “Friends, I want to remind you—those with the lantern (RJD), the hand (Congress), and their INDIA alliance partners—how they have insulted Bihar. The Congress Chief Minister in Punjab openly declared that people from Bihar would not be allowed to enter his state. At that time, a daughter of the Gandhi family, who now sits in Parliament, was smiling and clapping on stage.”

PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of hypocrisy, saying they insult Biharis in their own states and later seek their votes in Bihar. He termed it a “calculated conspiracy” by the Congress to weaken its ally, the RJD, in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor