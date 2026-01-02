Bihar DGP approves reorganisation of police zones to boost crime control, speed up probes

Patna, Jan 2 In a major move aimed at making the functioning of the Bihar Police more effective and responsive, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has approved the reorganisation of police zones across the state.

The decision is aimed at strengthening crime control, improving law and order monitoring, and expediting the investigation of pending cases.

Formal orders regarding the revised police zone structure have been issued by the police headquarters, marking a significant reform in Bihar’s policing and security framework.

“The primary objective of this reorganisation is to reduce delays and minimise human error in investigations. Under the new system, clear accountability will be fixed for police officers to ensure high-quality investigations, enabling citizens to receive swift and effective justice,” DGP Vinay Kumar told the media on Friday.

He said the revised police zone structure would enhance operational efficiency and make it easier to monitor complex and sensitive cases, particularly those involving serious crimes.

To operationalise the plan, a high-level meeting was held on December 31 between the DGP and senior police officers, during which a detailed framework for the deployment of police inspectors and other officers was prepared.

In the coming days, the police department is expected to witness large-scale reshuffles and fresh appointments as part of the reorganisation exercise, aimed at making the force more dynamic and better aligned with ground-level requirements.

The DGP said that while crime incidents in the state have declined, there is still scope for improvement.

“We strongly believe that only when no incidents of heinous crimes like murder take place in Bihar can we say the situation has fully improved,” Kumar said.

Highlighting progress in tackling Left Wing Extremism, the DGP noted that Naxal activities in the state have been reduced to almost zero.

“Recently, three Naxal operatives surrendered before the Bihar Police along with their weapons. They had not been involved in any Naxal activities for the last four years,” he said.

Kumar further stated that the state government has put in place a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for surrendered Naxals and their families, including employment opportunities.

“We are making efforts to provide all possible assistance through government schemes. Welfare projects are being ensured in Naxal-affected areas so that people there can benefit and move towards mainstream development,” he added.

The police zone reorganisation is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening law enforcement, enhancing public confidence, and ensuring sustainable peace and development across Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor